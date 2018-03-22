GALLERY: Laois culinary enterprises to the fore at Food Futures 2030

Darina Allen was among the major food industry names at the Food Futures 2030 event in the Heritage Hotel Killenard on Wednesday.

The event featured a host of quality Laois food suppliers, top speakers from the Irish food industry, and buyers.

It was organised as part of the REDZ funded Connect 2 Laois for Food programme, a collaboration between Laois County Council, Laois Local Enterprise Office, and Laois Partnership.

An impressive variety of Laois food businesses exhibited their tasty wares including, Castletown Organic Farm, Cocoa Couture, Coolanowle Organic Farm, G's Gourmet Jams, Granstown Free Range Eggs, Invis-a-Veg, Irish Piedmontese Beef Ltd, Le Skinny Chef, Pigs on the Green, Kelly Lou Cakes, Paddy O's Cereals, Rossmore Farmhouse Ice Cream, Run on Pulses, Seven Acres, The Merry Mill, Seccoto Coffee, The Jungle Food Company Ltd, The Village Dairy, 12 Acres Brewing Co, Aghaboe Farm Foods, An Sean Teach Ltd, Adora Flax Company, Apoena Artisanal Chocolate and Ballykilcavan Brewing Company.

All are this year gaining Connect 2 Laois for Food training and mentoring, from James Burke & Associates, a leading Irish food consultancy.