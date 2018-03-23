Great week of enterprise hosted by Laois Local Enterpise Office

Laois Enterprise Week 2018 was hosted successfully by the Laois Local Enterprise Office during March.

The events included the Laois Enterprise of the Year Award awards launch, a talk by Joanne Sweeney Burke in conjunction with International Women's Day and a seminar hosted by Laois Leo and Bank of Ireland.

The week also featured the Laois Student Enterprise Awards 2018.

Photographers Alf Harvey and Michael Scully covered the events.