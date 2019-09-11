Laois women in business focus on the Network - in pictures

A very successful Women in Business Networking Event was held in the Midlands Park Hotel on Thursday, 5th September.

The event was run by the Local Enterprise Office in collaboration with Network Ireland Laois and focused on the importance of business networking. This highly interactive networking session was facilitated by Nancy Ward from The Entrepreneurs Academy.

A total of 43 businesswomen were in attendance from a mix of start-up and established businesses.

Nancy presented her top tips on how to network so that businesswomen are poised and ready to make the most of networking opportunities.

President of Network Ireland, Helen Wycherley, outlined the benefits of joining Network Ireland and encouraged all present to join their local branch.

President of Network Ireland Laois, Alison McEvoy, stressed the importance of making connections and outlined how her business has grown since becoming a member of the Network.

Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office said meeting others in business is vital.

“The value of networking cannot be underestimated when growing and sustaining a business as it enables the building up of a network of people that you can do business with. Networking is a big part of business success and we are delighted to support and collaborate with Network Ireland Laois,” she said.

The Local Enterprise Office is inviting women in business, whether a business owner or manager, to apply for membership of this prestigious networking group and start making connections.

Photographer Alf Harvey caught the recent event on camera.