The Heritage hotel in Laois completes €3 million investment

A €3 million investment unveiling new refurbishment and rebranding has been completed at The Heritage in Killendard, Co Laois.

David Kelly, Chief Executive of FBD Hotels & Resorts, and Ger Alley, General Manager of The Heritage officially re-launched the hotel following the completion of the overhaul.

A glittering gathering of guests from the world of entertainment, media, sport, business, and the local community gathered at The Heritage to celebrate.

Host for the evening was legendary broadcaster Marty Whelan, with live music from The Late Late Show band, The Camembert Quartet.

Following a sparkling drinks reception, guests sampled a selection of canapés taking inspiration from the current A la Carte menu at The Heritage. Executive Chef Ian Clifford and his team worked with local suppliers to create a delicious menu on the night.

General Manager Ger Alley spoke at the event.

“This is an important moment for The Heritage. Since FBD Hotels & Resorts took over this hotel, there has been a lot of change with the reinvestment and refurbishment taking place. Getting to this point today wouldn’t have been possible without the support and energy from the team here at the hotel.

“It’s incredible to see so many people coming out to support the re-launch of the hotel this evening. This is an exciting time for The Heritage, and we look forward to welcoming existing and new guests to the hotel in the coming future,” he said.

FBD Hotels & Resorts acquired the Heritage in January 2019 to grow its portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts. As part of the takeover, FBD Hotels & Resorts commenced a major refurbishment of the ground floor of the hotel and created a new brand identity that allows for the updated Heritage hotel to fit within the FBD Hotels & Resorts family.

As part of the refurbishment, The Heritage upgraded the ground floor bar and restaurant of the hotel, as well as the afternoon tea space and ballroom. Designed by Audrey Gaffney Interior Architects and Designers, the new spaces make for a warm, welcoming and generous customer experience.

Another major part of the refurbishment was the spa and leisure centre, which is one of the largest such dedicated spaces in Ireland, boasting 7,000 sq. metres of treatment rooms, as well as a thermal suite and leisure facilities.

The takeover and refurbishment of The Heritage is the most recent upgrade to the FBD Hotels & Resorts portfolio.