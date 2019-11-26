GALLERY: Huge turnout for Laois Chamber Business Breakfast with Pat McDonagh

Laois Chamber hosted a huge turnout for its Business Breakfast in the Killeshin Hotel on Tuesday morning, the centerpiece of which was an interview with Pat McDonagh, owner of Supermac’s and The Killeshin Hotel.

Speakers at the breakfast included Stephen Hudson of Permanent TSB, who sponsored the event as well as Pat McDonagh, Bernie Everard and the Chamber’s president Martin Crowley.

Mr Crowley took the opportunity to announce details of a Laois jobs fair which will take place in February next year.

Speaking in interview with Ronan Berry from Midlands 103, Pat McDonagh lambasted the insurance claims culture that exists in Ireland as well as how he has grown his business since its foundation in 1978.