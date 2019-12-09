GALLERY: Portlaoise shop welcomes Laois trolley dash winner

A lucky Laois winner had a mad dash for free through the Portlaoise branch of Lidl this Monday December 9.

The annual Lidl Trolley Dash took place with winning customer, Shirley Crean taking home her ‘big Christmas shop’ for free.

Shirley grabbed more than €180 worth of their Christmas shopping in a Lidl Trolley Dash at the Portlaoise store this week.

She had just two minutes to do a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around the store, grabbing as much of her Christmas shopping as she could.

Lidl stores across the country gave customers the chance to win their ‘big Christmas shop’. Tickets were on sale for €1 at checkouts since November, with all proceeds going to Lidl’s charity partner Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

As the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, Jigsaw provide a range of free mental health support services for young people between the ages of 12 and 25.

Jigsaw is an early intervention service, working with young people to prevent mental health issues. With services in 13 communities across Ireland and a dedicated advice and information website, young people, parents and their guardians can benefit from the supports that Jigsaw provides. To date, Jigsaw has supported over 26,000 young people across Ireland.

Lidl Ireland’s 2018 Trolley Dash raised a total of €213,045 for Jigsaw.

Deirdre Ryan is Head of CSR at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The money raised through ticket sales across Lidl’s 162 stores will go to Jigsaw to help them to continue to deliver vital services to young people, so it is brilliant that so many customers who supported this worthy cause,” she said.