GALLERY: Enterprise Week 2020 is underway in Laois

Enterprise Week 2020 is currently underway in Laois, under the auspices of Local Enterprise Office Laois.

Wednesday morning saw the second Female Entrepreneurs "Spring into 2020" workshop at the Blackhill Wood Retreat Abbeyleix.

Elsewhere, Gerry Duffy took attendees on a journey to uncover the daily core habits needed to drive business to higher growth in his workshop Goal Setting Made Easy at the Midlands Park Hotel.

The remaining programme for the week will see Blaise Brosnan deliver a masterclass in the Pantry Cafe this Thursday evening where he will examine the critical issues which are currently facing businesses and look at practical strategies to solve these and make more money.