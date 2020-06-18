GALLERY: Stunning collection of 400 antique garden items going up for auction in Laois

A stunning collection of 400 antique garden items is going up for auction in the Midlands next week.

The items range from small to large, and from less than €100 into the thousands.

The tremendous upsurge of interest in gardening is sated with amazing art and artifacts of garden ornament at Glantelwe Gardens, Durrow where Sheppard's Irish Auction House has 400 lots in stone, wood, and metal curated to inspire.

There is free public viewing and parking at the riverside gardens this weekend. The auction is on Tuesday, June 23.

Architectural ornament, pergolas, treillage and ironwork, fountains, bronze and stone statuary, urns and vases, and seat and table furniture populates the gardens and the illustrated auction catalogue that is live online at www.sheppards.ie

The name Glantelwe comes from the late Middle Ages and is an anglicized form of Gleann Tulaigh (the glen of the hillocks). It first appears in the Red Book of Ossory where, in the 1460s, Bishop Clifford of Ossory is recorded as marking the bounds of his Durrow manor with named witnesses that were locally resident.

Glantelwe extends along the north side of the river Erkina from the obelisk field - visible opposite Castle Durrow - through a series of hillocks that encompass the local GAA grounds and terminates at the confluence of the rivers Erkina and Nore that is located a few hundred metres east of the gardens. In the early eighteenth century it was Lord Castle Durrow’s racecourse from which usage the current townland name ‘Course’ is derived.

Decades of detrimental decline were halted with the restoration of the Miller’s house and the grain store. Renowned landscape designer Arthur Shackleton was commissioned to create a new garden centred on the ruinous mill along the banks of the river Erkina.

Arthur Shackleton’s impressive portfolio includes Fruitfield, Grange, and Capard House in county Laois, Butler House, Kilmenan Farmhouse and Lacken Mill in county Kilkenny and internationally renowned gardens at Ashford Castle and Dromoland Castle. Some of his high profile clients include Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ryanair founder, the late Tony Ryan.