PICTURES: Double-decker bus gets truly incredible makeover as a therapy clinic

A rundown double-decker bus has been given an amazing makeover.

Siobhan Bradley from Cadamstown, Co Offaly, transformed the old bus into a fully functional reflexology clinic, welcoming clients every day.

The transformation took three weeks and saw the seats and driver's controls removed. Tables and chairs, beds, book shelves and seating areas were then added.

Fresh paint and a timber-frame canopy at the door completed the new look.

She even has one area for tea and coffee and some small snacks for any walkers that pass by from the the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Our hats are off to you, Siobhan Bradley!