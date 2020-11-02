It's the perfect time to pick up a Gleneagle group gift card

Live music, hotel breaks, spa treatments, dining and more – they’re the experiences that we’ve been missing and we can’t wait for their return!

We need something to look forward to, now more than ever! And with a Gleneagle Group gift card a world of experiences awaits – gigs, hotel stays, self-catering, spa treatments, dining and the freedom to explore some of the most beautiful parts of Ireland.

A Gleneagle Group gift card can be redeemed at any of The Gleneagle Group hotels and self-catering properties including The Gleneagle Hotel and Apartments in Killarney, The Brehon in Killarney, Sheen Falls Country Club in Kenmare and The Maritime Hotel in Bantry, West Cork. These gift cards can also be used to purchase tickets for gigs and shows taking place at The Gleneagle INEC Arena and the INEC Club.

As well as having a choice on where and when to redeem the value of a Gleneagle Group Gift Card, the recipient can also choose how they wish to spend it – accommodation, concert tickets, activity breaks, spa treatments, afternoon tea, dinner, entertainment breaks and so much more. They can even spend just a portion of the value at one hotel and save the rest for a future break at another Gleneagle Group hotel.

As the purchaser, you can decide what monetary value you wish to place on the Gleneagle Group Gift Card. You can choose to have your gift voucher posted or if you prefer, you can have it emailed straight away – ideal for those last-minute presents! And your purchase will support Irish businesses and Irish jobs.

To purchase a Gleneagle Group Gift Card simply log onto www.gleneaglegroup.ie or phone 064 6671550