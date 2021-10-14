In Pictures: Supermarket expansions at very different stages in Portlaoise

Construction work is at significantly different stages in Portlaoise at two of the towns big supermarkets in a further sign of who attractive the town has become for retail investment.

Work is nearly finished at the Dunnes Stores original Portlaoise branch on the town's Mountmellick Road. The clothing department has been moved into a new extension while new checkouts have been added.

It is the second expansion by Dunnes to be carried out in recent times in the Laois county town. The Irish chain recently completed work at its anchor shop in the Kyle Centre near the Laois Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, the demolition work is well underway at the Lidl supermarket off James Fintan Lalor Avenue. Less than two weeks after closing, builders have removed all the walls and gutted the building ahead of a multi-million euro expansion project.

Work is set to be completed at the German chain's main Laois branch in April 2022.

Scroll through the pictures above to see some of the work being done.