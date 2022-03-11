Midlands Park Hotel in Laois celebrates its future leaders

The four-star Midlands Park Hotel located recently celebrated graduation with a team of their future leaders.

The recent graduates were nominated by the management team of at the Laois hotel for the Midlands Park Hospitality Traineeship Programme. This is a Restaurant and Customer Service Award delivered by Laois & Offaly Education and Training Board.

The team members identified as being the future leaders of the business were given the fantastic opportunity to enhance their skills to reach their full potential.

The course took place over a 14-week period in Midlands Park Hotel. It was based on the Hotel’s Standard Operating Procedures and expertly delivered through face-to-face training and guidance by Jo Ann Nolan. The hotel’s high standards of exceptional care and consideration to guests were implemented and embedded in the programme by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board.

The team at Portlaoise hotel would like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to Patricia Patterson (Hospitality, LOETB), Jo Ann Nolan (Maltings Training) and Melinda Niland (Contract Training Officer, LOETB) and everybody within Laois & Offaly Education and Training Board that made this possible.

The team of students worked extremely hard during programme and celebrated in style with their family members at their graduation party that took place Thursday March 3rd at Midlands Park Hotel, followed that evening by a delicious team meal in Kelly’s Steakhouse.

We would like to congratulate and commend the following employees for all their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the business. We look forward to seeing what the future brings for them.

Susan Breen

Aine Galgey

Andrew Reid

Lauren Fox

Linda Ruddana Rudovska

Eimear Comerford

Vanessa Gomes Cotilo