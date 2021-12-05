IN PICTURES: Magical Mountrath Christmas market at Bloom HQ

The Mountrath Christmas Cottage Market certainly lifted the spirits this Festive season on Sunday, December 5 from at Bloom HQ Brigidine Convent Mountrath.
The market was organised by Mountrath Community Forum who welcomed lots of people along to buy a gift and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Among them was Alf Harvey who went along for the Leinster Express to take some photos of the lovely day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.