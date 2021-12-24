In Pictures: Decorating doors 'Christmas style' in Laois secondary school

Once again, the festive cheer rolls out in MCS as the annual Christmas doors competition took place in the week before the festive break.

The organising teacher Orla Donnelly said that it was a great to engage all the students, in an activity that creates so much fun and goodwill.

SCROLL THROUGH THE PICTURE ABOVE

The winning class won a takeaway from a local chipper. A wonderful incentive for the students.

The chaplain, Ms Anne Moore wanted to focus on the fragility of the Christ child born in a stable. The straw was a great addition for her festive door.

The principal Ms K O'Brien added that the great community spirit was really encouraging to see

The students really enjoyed the caretakers door, Sheamus and Tommy, with a comical take on 'don't feed us, as we will bite'.

Mr Denis Boland, Deputy Principal, said that the array of Santa doors, nativity scenes and Christmas trees was so creative.

And in the bleak midwinter, the hallways and corridors of MCS ring out glad tidings of joy and fun , and that's what Christmas is all about.