Laois Offaly Gardaí mount coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown checkpoint in Portlaoise

Garda checkpoints have been mounted in Portlaoise on the first day of the two-week coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown to stem the spread of the disease in Ireland.

Gardaí have a number of checkpoints in operation across Laois Offaly and Kildare as part of a national Garda operation this weekend to ensure the lockdown is observed by the public.

Apart from the security aspect, Gardaí are also working in the community.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan oversees policing in the three counties. He acknowledged all community and voluntary groups who have made contact with them offering their support and assistance.

"We will continue to work and support these groups and the communities in getting through this crisis. We urge people to respect the warnings and advice offered in respect of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I also urge those who require Garda assistance to continue to make contact with An Garda Síochána. All members of An Garda Síochána currently available are dedicated to the task of keeping the community safe and offering support to the community at this most difficult time.

"If members of the public require Garda community support, which no other available persons such as neighbours or relatives can provide, they should call their local Garda Station," he said.