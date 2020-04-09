'Out for a spin' - some people flout Covid-19 restrictions in Laois

Out for spin, collecting old tyres were just two of the excused given by motorists flouting the Covid-19 restrictions stopped by Laois Offaly Gardaí at checkpoints mounted to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Under lockdown restrictions people can only leave home to buy food or for medical reasons or for physical excercise within 2km of their home. Only a small group of essential workers are permitted to leave their homes for work.

While the majority of people have got the message, some are flouting the rules designed to save lives. Laois Offaly Gardaí outlined types of unnecessary journeys being taken.

- Out for a spin mostly.

- Came down from Dublin to collect old tyres.

- A good few bringing children out for a drive.

- Drove from Clonmel to Dublin to buy a crib on adverts.

Gardai mounted Covid-19 checkpoints around Laois on the first day of Operation Fannacht on Wednesday. Many more will be manned in the coming days.

The busy Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway was blocked on the southbound lane. Traffic was diverted onto the junction 17 Togher roundabout where almost every driver was questioned.

Traffic coming from Portlaoise was also stopped with motorists interviewed.

Gardaí are mounting Operation Fannacht through the Easter weekend. Gardaí have special powers to police and enforce the Covid-19 emergency restrictions in Ireland.

Gardaí are asking the public to:

- Please remember essential travel only this weekend.

- Please keep to the 2km radius of your home for exercise.

- Do not travel to holiday homes and remember social distancing and hand washing.