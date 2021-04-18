Laois Covid-19 mass vaccination centre operation imminent

Mass vaccinations are set to begin in the coming days at the designated Laois Covid-19 mass vaccination centre.

Direction signs to the centre at the Midlands Park Hotel have been erected in recent days in Portlaoise.

The Leinster Express understands that vaccination is set to begin later this week at the centre which was equipped in early March and which to date has been used to vaccinated frontline workers.

The extent of vaccination and the precise commencement date is set to depend on supplies.