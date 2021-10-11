No headlights, no insurance, no tax, drug driving, fake licence, no seatbelts, speeding

The driver of a campervan which was stopped in Laois on one of Ireland's busiest roads is facing stiff penalties motoring offences.

The motorist was just one of a number of offenders caught by Laois Offaly Garda Division guards in recent days found to be in breech in one law or another.

Gardaí issued a statement after the campervan driver on the busy Dublin, Cork, Limerick road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Members of Laois and Portlaoise Roads Policing stopped a camper van being driven northbound on the M7 overnight with no lights.

"The driver was stopped and found to be driving with no insurance, no tax, no CRW and failed for three types of drugs. Driver arrested and vehicle seized," the said.

Later on Saturday, the Offaly Offaly Roads Policing Unit issued a number of fines issued and seized vehicles.

"One driver detected speeding. Three adults not wearing seat belts and one child not wearing a seat belt. Driver turns out to be disqualified, and in possession of a suspected fake driving licence. Charged to Tullamore District Court," said as statement.

The Laois guards were out again on Sunday.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 155kph on the M7 this morning. The driver who was discovered to be driving while disqualified was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court," said statement.

On the same day the Offaly Roads Policing Unit was also out and about checking speed on 80km stretch. A motorist was clocked at 127 km ph and one of a few drivers detected for speeding by the guards.

To round the weekend off it's back to Laois where the county's Roads Policing Unit conducting a Mandatory Intoxication Testing checkpoint checkpoint in Mountmellick on Sunday night.

They stopped a vehicle being driven by an unaccompanied Learner Permit holder who also failed a roadside Drug Test.

"The driver was arrested and their vehicle was seized. Court proceedings commenced," said the gardaí.