Search

12/10/2021

Motorway driver stopped by Laois Offaly Gardaí at major checkpoint trying to drive to Dublin on flat tyre

Four other drivers stopped who were on drugs

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A major multi-agency M7 motorway checkpoint in Laois has led to detections for drug driving, drug posession, driving with illegal fuel, the arrest of one individual wanted by the law and the discovery of a driver trying to get to Dublin on a flat tyre.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the operation on the busy Dublin to Limerick motorway on Tuesday, October 12..

The said Portlaoise and Tullamore Gardaí worked with Revenue Customs Officers and the Road Safety Authority officials at the  multi-agency checkpoint on the M7 at Derryvorrigan, Borris-in-Ossory.

The gardaí outlined what was discovered as follows:

  • 4 drivers were detected driving under the influence of drugs. 
  • 1 person was arrested after they were found in possession of €700 worth of cocaine.
  • 1 person was arrested on foot of a live bench warrant and brought before Portlaoise District Court.
  • 7 drivers were detected driving with agri (green) diesel in their fuel tanks and now face fines of up to €2000. 

Gardaí added that one driver who was stopped while attempting to drive from Dublin to Limerick on a flat tyre and then had to request emergency breakdown assistance as the spare in the boot was also flat.

The guards said a number of fixed charge notices were issued for minor road traffic offences. 

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank road users for the patience and during this operation," concluded the statement .

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media