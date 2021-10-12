Motorway driver stopped by Laois Offaly Gardaí at major checkpoint trying to drive to Dublin on flat tyre

A major multi-agency M7 motorway checkpoint in Laois has led to detections for drug driving, drug posession, driving with illegal fuel, the arrest of one individual wanted by the law and the discovery of a driver trying to get to Dublin on a flat tyre.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the operation on the busy Dublin to Limerick motorway on Tuesday, October 12..

The said Portlaoise and Tullamore Gardaí worked with Revenue Customs Officers and the Road Safety Authority officials at the multi-agency checkpoint on the M7 at Derryvorrigan, Borris-in-Ossory.

The gardaí outlined what was discovered as follows:

4 drivers were detected driving under the influence of drugs.

1 person was arrested after they were found in possession of €700 worth of cocaine.

1 person was arrested on foot of a live bench warrant and brought before Portlaoise District Court.

7 drivers were detected driving with agri (green) diesel in their fuel tanks and now face fines of up to €2000.

Gardaí added that one driver who was stopped while attempting to drive from Dublin to Limerick on a flat tyre and then had to request emergency breakdown assistance as the spare in the boot was also flat.

The guards said a number of fixed charge notices were issued for minor road traffic offences.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank road users for the patience and during this operation," concluded the statement .