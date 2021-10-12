Motorway driver stopped by Laois Offaly Gardaí at major checkpoint trying to drive to Dublin on flat tyre

A major multi-agency M7 motorway checkpoint in Laois has led to detections for drug driving, drug posession, driving with illegal fuel, the arrest of one individual wanted by the law and the discovery of a driver trying to get to Dublin on a flat tyre.
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the operation on the busy Dublin to Limerick motorway on Tuesday, October 12..
The said Portlaoise and Tullamore Gardaí worked with Revenue Customs Officers and the Road Safety Authority officials at the multi-agency checkpoint on the M7 at Derryvorrigan, Borris-in-Ossory.
The gardaí outlined what was discovered as follows:
Gardaí added that one driver who was stopped while attempting to drive from Dublin to Limerick on a flat tyre and then had to request emergency breakdown assistance as the spare in the boot was also flat.
The guards said a number of fixed charge notices were issued for minor road traffic offences.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank road users for the patience and during this operation," concluded the statement .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.