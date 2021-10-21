"You can't say we didn't warn you" - Laois gardaí catch drivers on Slow Down Day

Laois Offaly Gardaí have been busy enforcing the speed limits on National ‘Slow Down’ but, unfortunately, they didn't even have to wait until October 21 to catch plenty of motorists ignoring the laws.

The 24 hour National ‘Slow Down’ Enforcement Operation runs for 24 hours through October 21 and 22.

During the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 37,666 vehicles and detected 43 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Gardaí caught at least two in Laois. One driver was clocked at 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the busy N77 at Granafallow Abbeyleix. A second was driving at 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 on Main Street in Stradbally.

The lead up to the national operation saw traffic units in both counties busy.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division reported that Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a number of speeding motorists on national and rural roads on October 20.

They highlighted four drivers over the limit in 100km and 80km zones. One motorist was driving at 128 kmph in a 100 km limit zone.

Meanwhile the Offaly RPU stopped a car travelling at 132kph in a 100kph zone in wet conditions with a child that was not correctly restrained in the required booster seat. The motorist was given two fixed charge notices.

The Offaly gardaí on duty around Cloghan caught a motorcycle speeding at 156 km in 100km zone.

"If you are detected speeding you can't say we didn't warn you," said the gardaí.



Garda HQ in Dublin gave the following examples of speeds detected by motorists which they say put themselves and others at risk:

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

• 103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R162 Spiddal Nobber Meath

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane Charleville Limerick

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois

• 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Rineroe Adare Limerick

• 98km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper Dublin22 Dublin

• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown Navan Meath

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Brideswell Athlone Westmeath

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh Clonmel Tipperary

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Garrycleary Crossabeg Wexford

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam Carrigtwohill Cork

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 Farran Ovens Cork

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Granafallow Abbeyleix Laois

• 116km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M11 Rossana Lower Rathnew Wicklow (e.g. Vehicle towing)

The Gardaí say they continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.