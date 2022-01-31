Search

01 Feb 2022

IN PICTURES: Six of the worst speeders clocked by Laois Gardaí - none were boy racers

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

31 Jan 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Pictures of 'family cars' not 'boy racers' featured in a six of the worst speeders in Laois last weekend published by Laois Garda.

The Laois Offaly Division published pictures of cars the drivers of whom were all breaking the speedlimit when snapped on on the busy Dublin to Limerick M7 which goes through Laois.

The top speed clocked was 164 km ph in the 120 km ph zone by the driver of an SUV. The driver of a similar of vehicle was speeding at 163 km ph. Low profile Audi made up the top three at a speed of 161 km ph.

The driver of a Mercedes was the slowest of the offenders - the person behind the wheel of that car was travelling at 155 km ph.

The other two drivers were clocked at 159 km ph and 160 km ph.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division said the cars were all detected on Sunday, January 30 by the Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol  on the M7. The gardaí added that proceedings have commenced against the drivers who they say were travelling at 'high speeds'.

