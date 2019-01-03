GALLERY: These stolen tools have been recovered by Laois Offaly Gardaí

Expensive garden power tools have been recovered by Laois Offaly Gardaí and they have put the word out to find the owners.

The four tools were found in Tullamore in December.

Among the cache is a Husqvarna Strimmer, model 143 r11 with the serial number available, a Stihl Chainsaw, model MS181 with no visible serial number, a Stihl Hedge Trimmer, model HS45, with the serial number available and an orange Leaf Blower, with no make or serial number visible.

Anyone who believes they own any of the tools is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052.

Proof of ownership will be required.

No arrests have been made yet the Gardaí say. However identifying the owners of the tools will progress their investigation.

