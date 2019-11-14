Garda operation across eight counties targets organised gang

Gardaí in eight counties have seized cars, cash, rolex watches and designer clothes and handbags during searches led by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Gardaí say that the CAB with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local Gardaí attached to the Longford Garda District conducted a search operation this morning, Thursday 14th November 2019.

In total, 21 searches were conducted across eight counties, Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin. Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted.

A male in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The operation was focussed on targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

The following items have been seized:

6 motor vehicles

191 Ford Focus

181 Ford Focus (2)

181 Ford Ranger

161 Ford Focus (2)

TuffMac car trailer

Car towing dolly

3 Rolex watches

Designer Handbags

18,600 Euros cash

Fake 20 euro notes

Financial documents

Computers and mobile phones

Drugs paraphernalia