GALLERY: Garda divers in action at search for missing man in Laois/Kildare

Gardaí including the Sub Aqua Unit are searching near a Laois Kildare town for a missing man in a murder investigation.

Gardaí investigating the whereabouts of Mr William Delaney (56), of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise began a search early on Monday morning, November 18 on lands around Grand Canal on the outskirts of Monasterevin in Co Kildare.

Gardaí, assisted by the Irish Army engineering corps, estimate the search could take up to five days due to the nature of the terrain. The Garda Sub Aqua Unit is on the scene to assist.

Mr Delaney was reported missing by his family in late January this year. Read more below.

