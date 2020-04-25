Dumping brought to new level in Laois where Gardai discover more than €1 million of cannabis in a ditch

Gardai have discovered €1.24 million cannabis herb seizure in Laois not far from the border with Kildare and Carlow.

On the evening of Friday, April, 24 Gardaí in the Arles and Ballylinan supported by Laois Divisional Drugs Unit located drugs with an estimated street value of €1.24 million (subject to analysis).

"As a result of an intelligent-led operation, Gardaí recovered cannabis herb in a ditch along a secondary road on the Carlow/Laois border. This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million," said a garda statement.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing but no persons have been arrested at this time.