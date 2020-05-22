Laois Gardai looking to identify owners of recovered items

Gardai in Laois are looking to reunite a series of items with their owners.

The items pictured in the gallery above are currently in the possession of Gardai in Portlaoise who are looking to identify the owners.

Portlaoise Detective Unit and local Gardaí carried out searches of properties over the past 24 hours and seized the following property which is believed to be stolen. Gardai are seeking to identify the rightful owners of these items.

If you recognise any of the items, contact Portlaoise Garda at 0578674100.

*Browse through the gallery of items using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above