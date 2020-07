PICTURES: Criminal Assets Bureau seize cash, luxury cars and more in search operation at 16 locations

A Criminal Assets Bureau led search operation into investigating organised crime was carried out across 16 locations in Longford today, resulting in the seizure of cash, cars and designer jewellery.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Western Region Armed Support Unit (ASU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Garda Air Support Unit, Local Gardai from the Longford / Roscommon Division and Staff from Customs Revenue (Customs Dog, Customs Fuel Unit and Customs Search Teams) conducted a search operation in County Longford this morning, Monday 6th July 2020.

A total of 16 searches were conducted. This included 12 residential premises, three commercial premises and one professional premises.

The following was seized;

Cash

- €110,000

- £14,000

Vehicles

- 3 Caravans

- 11 vehicles including a Mercedes, Skoda Kodiaq, Isuzu DMAX, Ford Ranger, Toyota Landruiser and assorted light commercial vehicles

Other items including;

- 3 x Power Washers

- 3 x watches (2x Rolex and 1 Tag Heuer)

- Designer handbags and footwear

Financial accounts in excess of € 80,000 were frozen by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in County Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation and extortion of monies. The OCG targeted in today’s search operation is heavily involved in the ongoing feud in the Longford area and a number of members of the OCG have been before the Courts in relation to criminal incidents emanating from this feud. Members of this OCG have amassed a large property portfolio as a result of the proceeds of their involvement in criminal activity.

Today’s search operation comes as a result of ongoing liaison between the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and local Gardai in Longford utilising trained Divisional Asset Profilers and marks a significant development in the CAB investigation.