Gucci and Mulberry style handbags and other suspected stolen items recovered by Laois Offaly Kildare Gardaí

Designer brand styled handbags with Gucci and Mulberry logos have been recovered by Gardaí on the Laois Offaly border who are trying to trace the owner.

The Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division says the items were recovered in a search on Monday, January 25 in Portarlington.

"Do you own them or recognise what store they may be stocked in? We believe them to be stolen. Contact Portarlington Gardaí if you have any information." said the gardaí.

