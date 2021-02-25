PHOTOS: 17 animals seized due to welfare concerns in garda led investigation

Sixteen dogs and a horse were seized in a garda-led investigation conducted in Kilkenny on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out yesterday by Kilkenny gardaí assisted by Kilkenny County Council and animal rescue organisations.

The animals were seized due to welfare concerns.

Gardaí said: "Next stop, a good home"

"Gardaí in Kilkenny were once again supported by Animal Rescue Organisations and the Local Authority when they seized 16 dogs and 1 horse in a coordinated operation today in Kilkenny.

"We hugely appreciate the ongoing assistance from our colleagues in both statutory and voluntary organisations."

The animals are currently being examined and a garda investigation is ongoing.