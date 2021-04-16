Gardai seek owners of stolen dogs discovered in Portarlington

Gardaí in Portarlington are seeking information from possible owners of dogs discovered as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into dog thefts.

The dogs pictured above were recently seized during the course of a search.

They are: 1- Staffie, 2- Patterdale, 3- Pug cross (heavily in pup) 4- Belgian Shephard , 5- Jack Russel Terrier

Gardai say the owners can contact Portarlington.SergeantOffice@garda.ie for further information.