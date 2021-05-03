Laois Offaly Gardaí call out parents of the Slieve Bloom racers who are at it again

Burned rubber, knocked signs, remnants of tires donut tracks are the evidence left behind by the Slieve Bloom racers which caused Laois Offaly Gardaí to send a message to parents over the May Bank Holiday.

Gardaí took to social media to get the warning out.

"The anti-social issues by some motorists really doesn't resonate with them and the problems they cause in our communities.

"This is Glendine today (Sunday) after last night (Saturday). Roads and signage damaged.

"Obviously mammies and daddies little treasures have no issues financially to be buying tyres.

"We will continue to engage and enforce," warned Gardaí.

Scroll through the pictures above to see the mark left by the racers.