Look at the state of what Laois Gardaí found while out patrolling the roads

Laois Gardaí came across a vehicle and trailer in such unbelievably bad condition that they were forced to take it off the road.

Pictures taken by the guards and published show a trailer in a terrible state - it had now tyre on one of the wheels. The vehicle towing the trailer wasn't fit to be on the road either.

Laois Gardaí issued a statement afterwards.

"Portarlington Garda out and about today (Friday, May 21) seized this vehicle because both the vehicle and trailer are dangerous and defective," said the statement.