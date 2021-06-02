Cannabis driver in Laois appeared to have forgotten about NCT

A driver who failed a drug test was behind the wheel of a car that had not passed an NCT in more than a year and half according to Laois Gardaí.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping a vehicle on Tuesday, June 2.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit out and about today stopped this driver. NCT expired eighteen months. The driver was searched and found in possession of cannabis.

"The car was seized and driver tested and failed roadside drugs test," they said.

Gardaí added that the driver was arrested and a prosecution would follow.