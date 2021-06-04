This learner in Laois got more than they banked on for parking in disabled space

Laois gardai clamped down on a driver paying no attention to the rights of others or the law in Abbeyleix.
Laois Offaly gardai issued a statement after they intervened the took action in response on Friday.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in Abbeyleix observed this vehicle parked in a Disabled bay without a permit while an occupant went to use the nearby cash machine.
"The driver was a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed.
"One dangerously worn tyre also on the vehicle which was seized and a number of fixed charge notices issued to the driver," said the guards.
