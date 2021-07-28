Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Laois Garda appeal after items recovered after Portlaoise car break-ins

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing for the owners of stolen items robbed from cars in Portlaoise contact them.

The division issued a statment after the thefts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

"Portlaoise Garda are investigating a number of thefts from cars in housing estates during the night (July 28). A male was arrested in Rossvale Court, Portlaoise," it said.

The items in the gallery above were recovered. Gardaí ask that if you recognise them please contact Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100

