Laois Garda appeal after items recovered after Portlaoise car break-ins

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing for the owners of stolen items robbed from cars in Portlaoise contact them.
The division issued a statment after the thefts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
"Portlaoise Garda are investigating a number of thefts from cars in housing estates during the night (July 28). A male was arrested in Rossvale Court, Portlaoise," it said.
The items in the gallery above were recovered. Gardaí ask that if you recognise them please contact Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100
