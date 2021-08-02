Search our Archive

Unbelievable speeding learner learning the hard way after being halted by Laois Offaly gardaí

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A young driver in breach of several rules to keep the roads safe was stopped by Laois Offaly gardaí this August holiday weekend while driving at more than 50 kmph above the speed limit on wet roads.

The Division issued a statement after processing the motorist's who was brought to a halt on Bank Holiday weekend.

"Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about stopped this driver. Clocked 136kmph in 80kmph. Wet conditions, uninsured, unaccompanied learner driver. Vehicle seized. Prosecutions for all offences to follow," said Gardaí.

