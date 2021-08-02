Unbelievable speeding learner learning the hard way after being halted by Laois Offaly gardaí

A young driver in breach of several rules to keep the roads safe was stopped by Laois Offaly gardaí this August holiday weekend while driving at more than 50 kmph above the speed limit on wet roads.
The Division issued a statement after processing the motorist's who was brought to a halt on Bank Holiday weekend.
"Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about stopped this driver. Clocked 136kmph in 80kmph. Wet conditions, uninsured, unaccompanied learner driver. Vehicle seized. Prosecutions for all offences to follow," said Gardaí.
Slide show
6 photos
Slide show
6 photos
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.