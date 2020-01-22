Sinn Féin targets three in a row Dáil victories in Laois Offaly - in pictures

Sinn Féin supporters gathered in Portlaoise this week to help the party's outgoing TD Brian Stanley retain the party's only Dáil seat in the midlands.

Dep Stanley launched his bid to retain a seat he first won in 2011 when he unseated a Fianna Fáil TD John Moloney. It was the last time Laois and Offaly were part of one constituency.

After retaining his seat as a Laois TD in 2016, Dep Stanley is aiming to make it a three-in-a-row when voters go to the polls on Saturday, February 8.

Scroll through our gallery above to see more pictures from his launch at the Midlands Park Hotel taken by photographer Luke Wynne.