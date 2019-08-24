Latest weather charts which indicate the forecast on the Electric Picnic

Electric Picnickers might want to make sure they have plenty of tent pegs and make sure to have some wet gear and backup warm weather in their rucksacks with their tents for this year's festival in Stradbally.

With just a few more sleeps to Electric Picnic time at the Cosby estate Laois, weather forecast charts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) show windy weather but not as cold as the charts showed earlier.

Met Éirean's charts are also showing dry weather but there could be a chance of rain pushing in on Saturday.

Early charts showed northerly cool weather pushing down over Ireland during the festival.

The latest charts now show less cool weather but very windy.

Met Éireann is expecting unsettled weather after the sunny warm spell but has yet to call the forecast for the Picnic. However, charts on its website reveal very windy conditions.

The seven-day rain forecast on Met Éirann's website shows a chart which reveals some wet weather pushing in on over the west of Ireland on Saturday.

Met Éireann's Atlantic airmass charts show signs of cooler weather than this weekend.

The Irish forecaster is a member of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts which is an independent intergovernmental organisation supported by 34 countries.

