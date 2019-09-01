GALLERY
Electric Picnic framed fun on camera in pictures
There's great colour at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally.
Photographer Alf Harvey has been on the ground in the Picnic fields of Laois capturing the fun on camera for the Leinster Express.
GALLERY
There's great colour at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally.
Photographer Alf Harvey has been on the ground in the Picnic fields of Laois capturing the fun on camera for the Leinster Express.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on