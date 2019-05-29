Portlaoise to be transformed by the sights, sounds and smells of Africa

Laois County Council, Laois Partnership Company and Laois African Support Group has a jam-packed programme of events to mark Africa Day.

Africa Day is an initiative of the African Union, which celebrates African diversity and success and the cultural and economic potential of the continent.

Laois County Council Laois Partnership Company and Laois African Support Group are among a number of organisations around the country that have been supported by Irish Aid, the Government’s overseas aid programme, managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to host Africa Day events this year.

The organisers say Portlaoise will be transformed by the sights, sounds and smells of Africa to celebrate Africa Day Laois.

The Laois African Support Group and Dunamaise Art Centre, Portlaoise have come together to screen an African movie, Queen Of Katwe, the film depicts the life of Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl living in a slum in Katwe. This will take place Thursday 30th May 2019 at 6 pms in the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise.

The main Africa Day Laois event is taking place in St Peter & Paul Parish Centre Portlaoise on Saturday, June 1 from 1-4.30pm with the Sounds of Africa featuring live music by well-known African and Irish musicians such as Royal Vessel Gospel Choir, and many more together with Taste of Africa where guests will be invited to sample a variety of foods from African countries. Africa’s rich culture will be showcased through family-friendly activities, along with music, performances, sport and educational elements.

There will also be children’s entertainment; traditional African drumming and dance workshops, African arts and crafts and much more. As always, this event is free.

A small amount of parking is available at the Parish Centre so public transport, walk or cycle is urged. As part of Ireland’s development programme in Africa and the Sustainable Development Goals people are urged to bring their own reusable water bottle and keep cup on the day.

Africa Day celebrations run from Thursday, May 30 to Saturday June 1.

For further updates check out www.africaday.ie/laois #AfricaDay2019, #AfricaDayLaois