Big summer's day by the river in Laois at the new Erkina Festival

Woodenbridge on the River Erkina in Laois was the place to be for some summer fun at the first ever Woodenbridge Erkina Festival.

The event on Saturday, June 22 drew a big support as bright sunshine made all events enjoyable for all.



The event featured a Bikeweek cycle canoeing, tight rope walking, Laois hunt, long puck, sheep dog trials, sheep shearing, field dog trial, heritage walk with a ferry crossing.

The festival also featured the Woodenbridge Got Talent with Johnie Keegan - an event which continued into the early hours.

Michael G Phelan extended 'huge thanks' to all who helped out over the day in to ensure all who attended had an enjoyable time especially the catering crew Hilda, Catherine, Pat, Ken and their helpers who saw that all were 'fed and watered'.

He also thanked to site owner the Ryan family to Cannon and Dooley families for car parking and all landowners for the Heritage walk.

The sponsors were also thanked. These included; Charlie Kirwan, Castle Durrow, Glanbia, Little Stars Montessori School, Anthony Phelan, Rathdowney Golf Club, LCC, Guinness Warehouse, Jim Kells, S Duggan, J Dooley, also Tom Ferns Sound.

The following were raffle winners Hazel Restrick, Michael Bolger, Sean Tracey, Gertie Brennan, Beth Phelan, Josie McCartney, Aidan McCann, Ray Cummins and David O'Connell.

The Long Puck winners were: Open Ray Cummins, Under 17 Sean Fitzpatrick, Under 14 Ethan Lafferty, Under 12 John Coonan, Camogie Joan Dollard, Masters Ray Fogarty.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express to catch some of the fun on camera. SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE SOME OF OF HIS PICTURES.