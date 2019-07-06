Field of Dreams fundraiser for Laois Downs Syndrome in Laois

The Camross Committee fundraiser for the Laois Down Syndrome Field of Dreams project in Abbeyleix kicked off in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on Saturday.

The event began when over 80 people took part in the five kilometre family run/walk.

There's plenty more fun in store including mixed doubles hurling matches in the Camross GAA Club featuring All-Ireland medalists and special guests beginning at 4.30pm.

Registration for the 50 kilometre Van and Jeep Run is at 6pm in the Camross Inn and starts at 6.45pm.

A monster auction will be held afterwards along with a free Barbecue with live music provided by Kieran Scott.

All are welcome and everyone's support will be greatly appreciated.