Taste of LAOIS celebrates the cream of local food and drink - in pictures

Darina Allen was the guest of honour recently at the newly branded Laois TASTE group which hosted a big event in Portlaoise as part of a month of activities that showcase the amazing artisan produce in Laois.

A huge crowd gathered at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise on Thursday, October 17 to enjoy the locally produced high-quality fare at a wonderful evening held in association with the Laois Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and Laois County Council. The night featured a cookery demo by Cullohill native Darina Allen and Andrew Rudd.

The event also marked the official launch of the new Taste of Laois brand. Laois TASTE in collaboration with the council and Laois Leo hosted a range of events during October to coincide with Failte Ireland’s Taste the Island Campaign.

Photographer Alf Harvey covered the Laois TASTE night at the Killeshin Hotel. Scroll through the gallery above to see more of his pictures from the very successful event.