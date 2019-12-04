Great night of fashion and fun in Camross for community cause - in pictures

Camross Community held a very successful fundraising fashion show recently in aid of Parish Field development.

Compere on the night in Camross Hall was Marquerite Sheeran who thanked all who supported the night by attending, sponsoring and providing clothing.

Camross Parish is very grateful to all the models and to Marguerite Sheeran and Sadie McCartney organiser and her team for the tremendous work they put in to ensure that this venture was a great success financially and socially.

A very successful raffle was also held on the night.

