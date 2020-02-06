Ballyroan vintage club delivers in thousands for Laois Hospice palliative care

Laois Hospice has got a late Christmas present thanks to a big fundraising festive event organised by local vintage vehicle fans over the festive season.

Ballyroan Vintage Club gathered in Whelans Lounge Ballyroan recently to present funds raised from the annual Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Road Run and Raffle held on St Stephen's Day.

Anne O'Rourke, (Secretary), Dan Kinsella (Chairman) and Caroline Kinsella joined with the Committee members and club members to present a cheque for €5,000 to Mary Delaney, Irene Murray, Enda Thompson Phelan and Jennifer McCoy of the Laois Hospice Foundation Ltd.

Knock and Raheen vintage clubs also helped organise the event which was held on St Stephen's morning and saw a great attendance. The club thanked Bluebird Homecare for their very generous donation for first prize. Tom Kinsella's family is also thanked for their support as is everyone who bought and sold tickets.

