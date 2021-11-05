In Pictures: Halloween Werewolf horrors celebrated in Laois

Halloween was celebrated in Laois at the Celtic festival that when the Abbeyleix Heritage House hosted the Werewolves of Ossory event.
The booked out celebration featured talks about the history of wolves and Werewolves in Ireland through reading the legends from Irish texts and manuscripts dating from over 1000 years ago
Oisín Neeson, the curator was on hand answer questions on the history of Werewolves.
Apart from the 'educational stuff' there was lots of other Halloween fun over the holdiday weekend at Heritage House.
Well done to all the staff and volunteers who put on a great event.
Scroll through the pictures above from photographer Luke Wynne.
