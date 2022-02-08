Search

08 Feb 2022

In Pictures: Laois Queen of the Plough Anna May McHugh is special guest in Portlaoise

Portlaoise and District Match marks Laois ploughing's return

08 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Anna May McHugh took some time out from busy job of planning the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska to go back to the grass roots of ploughing when she was the guest of honour at the Portlaoise and District Ploughing Match 2022.

A bit of wind and rain wasn't enough to keep the Queen of the Plough away from the competition which marked the resumption of ploughing matches in Laois which have been hit since 2020 by Covid-19.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along to the match for the Leinster Express where he caught the event on camera.

All in attendance will be looking forward to the Ploughing when Anna May and her team brings the event home to her native county in late September 2022. 

