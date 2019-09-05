Picture Gallery: Launch of Robert Mulhern's book on Laois serial killer

Author, journalist Robert Mulhern launched a fascinating book in front of a packed house at Barker & Jones bookstore in Naas recently.

The Secret Serial Killer: The True Story of Kieran Kelly, tells the story of a Rathdowney man who may have murdered some 31 people during his lifetime.

Naas man Robert, who is a freelance journalist currently working for Sky News, spent three years investigating Kelly’s history.

Born in Laois in 1929, Kelly emigrated to England in the 1960s, where he married and worked as a labourer.

Robert, who made a high-regarded documentary on Kelly for RTÉ radio, returned to Kelly’s childhood home in Rathdowney to research the beginning of his criminal career.He was convicted of murder in 1984 and sentenced to life in prison — but was on the record as having confessed to many more murders, confessions that were never seriously followed up by the authorities.

The Secret Serial Killer, published by Pen&Sword, is available at a number of bookshops.