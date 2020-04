Irish dancers on a float during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mountrath in 1988

In Killenard Community Centre for the institution of beavers in the 5th Laois Killenard Scouts were the beavers with leaders in July 1991 picture: Alf Harvey

The launch of the Laois Macra farm efficiency competition which was to be held at the Ossory Show in 1991 picture: Alf Harvey

Enda Cassin, Samantha Costigan, Jacqueline Bowe, Lisa Delaney, Michael Kavanagh, Mairead Houlihan at a St. Fergal's College, Rathdowney art exhibition in July 1991 picture: Alf Harvey

Tina Cuddy, Sharon Grant and Lorraine Bowe from Raheen CC at the Laois U/14 Scor na bPaisti picture: Alf Harvey

Michael Rice, newly elected Mayor of Killeshin congratulated by Sean Kelly from the Killeshin/Rossmore Dev Association

John Donnelly (Deputy President IFA), with Michael Dowling, Ivan Sheppard and Paddy Dooley on a tour of the Slieve Bloom area in 1991 picture: Alf Harvey

Members of the Catholic Schools Secondary Schools Association at Scoil Mhuire, Portarlington

Presentation Convent Portlaoise students who held a 24-hour fast and raised €250 for St. Vincent de Paul making a presentation to the local conference of the Society in 1988

Swan Youth Club members with Chairman Padraig Fleming at Ossory Federation activities in 1988

Ballylinan girls team pictured in June 1988