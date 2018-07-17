Lego Brick World exhibition in Portarlington

A Lego Brick World took place in Portarlington recently in the Parochial Hall in The Square.

The exhibition was the work of Mark Pearson, a 19-year old student who is studying Product Design in Maynooth University. Mark has been collecting and building Lego for the past 10 years, and has in excess of 90 sets to date, with more always being added.

The exhibition was a charity event for Portarlington Parish.